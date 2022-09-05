New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) held the executive committee meeting of hotel and restaurant body FHRAI on October 30, 2018 as "null and void" and ordered the election of its new president after conducting the annual general meeting.

A two-member bench has directed all four regions of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) to nominate their members for the Executive Committee (EC) afresh within seven days from the pronouncement of its order.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

"The AGM of Respondent 1 (FHRAI) will thereafter be held within 30 days of this order and the EC meeting will take place on the same day after AGM to elect the President from among the members of eastern region and other office bearers as per AOA," said the NCLT order passed on August 30.

Members of the eastern region will give their nomination for the post of president of FHRAI for election, in accordance with the past established practices and with the AOA of FHRAI.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

It has also appointed Justice M Sathyanarayana to conduct the AGM and oversee the EC meeting of FHRAI.

NCLT also observed that the objective of FHRAI was to promote the interest of hotels of various regions by encouraging and protecting the hospitality industry in India and it has been defeated due to petty squabbles.

"This has to be curbed. Certain members of the various regions of the FHRAI are breeding litigation for personal reasons and we strongly disapprove of it," said NCLT order, adding "the ministry of corporate affairs is directed to look into the affairs of FHRAI if it is conducted in a manner compliant with the provisions of Companies Act."

NCLT order came over a petition filed by some members of FHRAI.

According to them, FHRAI, which comprises 3,890 members, is the union of four associations from the eastern, western, northern and southern regions of the country.

As per the Articles of Association (AoA) of FHRAI, EC members are elected at every AGM of the company. The EC members are then enjoined to elect office bearers such as president, vice president, secretary and other key positions.

Moreover, each regional association is given an opportunity to elect the president of FHRAI for one term on a rotation basis. According to the petitioner in FY18, the president was from the northern region and as per the rotation, it was the turn of the Hotel & Restaurant Associations of Eastern India (HRAEI) in FY20.

HRAEI has already nominated six members for elections at EC and a nominee for the post of president.

However, the erstwhile president, who had retired, in a meeting of FHRAI held on October 30, 2018, proposed random names, which were challenged before NCLT.

The tribunal also agreed with this and said: "We hold that the EC meeting held on Oct 30, 2018 as null and void and contrary to the AOA. Hence, all actions in furtherance of the EC meeting dated 30 Oct 2018 are invalid except to the extent of the orders passed by this Tribunal from time to time."

"The EC meeting are not conducted as per AOA and no President for FHRAI functioned since 30.10.2018. It is the turn of the Eastern Region for the election of the post of the President, in the interests of justice, we hereby direct that an EC meeting will be conducted afresh," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)