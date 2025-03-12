New Delhi, March 12 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started road renovation work in the Modinagar area, with repairs from Duhai to Meerut being carried out in phases, the body said on Wednesday.

The road improvement work is on in areas like Kadarabad, Modinagar North, Modinagar South, and Muradnagar, extending up to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Duhai in Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement.

As part of the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, the NCRTC is responsible for maintaining the roads beneath the viaduct.

"Due to heavy vehicular traffic and the absence of a proper drainage system, roads in this area frequently deteriorate, especially during the monsoon season. NCRTC has been conducting periodic repairs, and a recent assessment highlighted the need for another round of restoration," the corporation said.

The repair work underway involves the milling technique to create small pits on existing road to enhance the grip of the new asphalt layer.

The process is carried out in two stages -– laying of dense bituminous macadam layer, a binder course designed for roads with heavy commercial vehicle traffic and then applying bituminous concrete, which provides a smooth and durable surface.

