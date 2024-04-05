New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) NDDB chief Meenesh Shah has been unanimously elected as chairman of National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (NCDFI).

NCDFI has also elected eight directors on its board unopposed, an official statement said.

Shah brings with him a wide range of experience and expertise from his being chairman of several institutions, including National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Mother Dairy, IDMC, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, National Cooperative Organics Ltd, NDDB Dairy Services, Institute of Rural Management, etc.

Further, Shah is also serving as director on the board of the International Dairy Federation.

Set up in 1970, NCDFI is a national-level apex dairy cooperative engaged in institutional sale of milk and milk products, genetic improvement, smart dairy solutions and other development activities.

