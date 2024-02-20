New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday withdrew its order of doubling the charges at parking sites managed by it which was issued in the wake of rising pollution levels in the city.

The decision to increase the parking charges was taken in November last year.

An official notification had then said that keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees were being enhanced to twice the existing amount to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its staff till 31st January 2024.

The decision was taken keeping in view the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) Stage IV guidelines that were in place in Delhi at that time.

According to the latest notice, the order for GRAP II issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management on October 21 last year was revoked on Monday.

Therefore, public notices issued regarding enhancing the parking fees have been withdrawn, it stated.

There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced.

Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at the Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area. These sites witness heavy traffic.

