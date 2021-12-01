New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Wednesday said its digital media business NDTV Convergence has inked a 10-year deal with Nasdaq-listed Taboola that can cumulatively enable garner a revenue of Rs 750 crore.

Also Read | Mizoram TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at mbse.edu.in.

In 2018, NDTV Convergence had signed a 5-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content they may like.

Also Read | AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

The new decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs 750 crore or USD 100 million for NDTV Convergence, contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal also gives NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola's full portfolio of offerings for personalised content recommendations, editorial planning, monetisation and growth strategies, it added.

Commenting on the deal, NDTV Group President Suparna Singh said,"Taboola has been a significant cornerstone of our business. We prize our 7-year-long association with them because they consistently demonstrate their support for independent journalism."

She further said,"Taboola's tools including those that we use in our newsroom make the best use of AI and new technology to ensure our content is flanked by terrific options for our readers to discover and learn more."

Terming NDTV as "a true partner since 2014", Taboola CEO and founder Adam Singolda said, "They have shown they are very leaned in to continue to make NDTV a top news destination."

Singolda further said, "What sets NDTV apart is a truly holistic approach to growth, which uses nearly every one of our publisher offerings to keep readers engaged and spending more time with them. We look forward to helping them grow over the next 10 years."

The 5-year deal signed in 2018 by NDTV Convergence with Taboola was for over Rs 300 crore.

"Both companies have accrued big benefits from that partnership; they synergised their respective strengths for sustainable growth and have therefore decided on a larger, 10-year arrangement," the filing added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)