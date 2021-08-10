New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Tuesday reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.56 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during April-June 2021 stood at Rs 85.02 crore as against Rs 72.73 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses stood at Rs 77.92 crore, compared with Rs 64.64 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company's board, on the recommendations of the audit committee, has appointed Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (formerly Grant Thornton India LLP) as its internal auditors for one year, with effect from Tuesday, the filing said. HRS hrs

