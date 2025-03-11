Ghaziabad, Mar 11 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday said they have arrested nearly 29,000 people during a special drive against those consuming alcohol in public places, particularly near liquor shops.

The crackdown, which began on January 6 this year, targeted individuals drinking on roads, in vehicles, or open spaces near liquor vends, according to an official statement.

Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra said, "Every day, between 6 pm and 10 pm, police teams from all stations conducted raids at hotspots where people were found drinking in their vehicles. In some cases, individuals were seen consuming liquor and eating on their car bonnets or trunks."

The commissioner emphasised that the drive aimed to curb crime across the city, rural, and Trans-Hindon zones.

"We have observed a 50 per cent reduction in crimes like murder and culpable homicide as a result of this action," Mishra said, adding that the campaign against public drinking would continue in the coming months.

