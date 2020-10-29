New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) NEC Corporation India on Thursday said it has been selected as the master system integrator for implementation of integrated command and control centre, and smart components for Saharanpur smart city.

NEC India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, said it was selected by Saharanpur Smart City Ltd (SSCL) for the project.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021, with NEC India also contracted to manage the operation and maintenance of the systems for a period of five years, a statement said.

Financial detailes were not disclosed.

The scope of the project comprises design, supply, installation, commissioning, testing and operations, and management of pan-city smart solutions, the statement said.

This also includes the setting up of an integrated command and control centre, integrated traffic management system, environmental sensors, e-governance kiosks, city GIS platforms, and more at locations designated by the Saharanpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), it added.

"SSCL is striving to develop the physical, institutional, social, and economic infrastructure, and significantly increase the quality of life of residents. By harnessing the technological prowess and delivery capability of a global giant like NEC, we aim to develop Saharanpur into a sustainable and secure smart city," SSCL CEO Gyanendra Singh said.

Aalok Kumar, President and CEO of NEC India, said the company's expertise in providing cutting-edge solutions to model safe and secure smart cities in India will be the vantage point for NEC to ensure timely and seamless operations of the Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Smart City project.

"This new win is a validation to our outstanding work with various governing bodies and the advanced solutions we provide that goes beyond the RFP requirements," he added.

NEC will also provide a City Mobile Application, SAHART, which will help the authorities deliver services, address public concerns, and solicit resident feedback in order to aid the operations of the Smart City project.

It has already deployed its delivery team and formally initiated the project execution works in the city, the statement said.

NEC India has implemented ICT projects in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalyan Dombivali, and Gurugram.

