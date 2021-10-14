New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Thursday stressed upon the need for a unified thinking in planning of each infrastructure project, while observing that ease of living should be facilitated by whatever the government is doing. Addressing a two-day event to mark the launch of ambitious 'PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan (NMP)' for multi-modal connectivity, he said while planning infrastructure itself, the unity has to come into the thinking of various ministries and departments. "Ease of living should be facilitated by whatever the government is doing," an official statement quoted Aramane as saying.

According to the statement, citing the example of metro rail, he said unless the metro station has access to residential colonies, the common man will not be able to use it.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Colour Variant Launched in India.

Also speaking at the event, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Amit Kumar Ghosh said structured and well-coordinated engagement process is required to address the needs of stakeholders.

To avoid missing out key stakeholders on the ground, a careful mapping needs to be conducted for every project going forward, he added.

Also Read | Sensex Zooms 569 Points to Fresh Record; Nifty Tops 18,300 Mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

All economic zones and infrastructure developments depicted in a single integrated platform will provide spatial visibility of physical linkages to promote comprehensive and integrated multi-modal national network of transportation and logistics with the aim to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite cost efficient completion of works.

According to the statement, PM Gati Shakti-national master plan will boost economic growth, attract foreign investments and enhance the country's global competitiveness, thereby enabling smooth transportation of goods, people and services and creating employment opportunities.

The national master plan will also aid ministries concerned, departments to prioritize connectivity enhancements for ensuring last mile connectivity to economic zones in a defined timeframe, it added. The development of a GIS based ERP system, in collaboration with BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics), will enable all stakeholders and the Network Planning Group in spatial planning, evidence-based decision-making, administration and effective monitoring of the master plan on a periodic and real time basis.

According to the statement, with over 200 layers, the portal will provide visibility of all the critical network linkages and support the network planners for decision making for better efficiencies in the logistics sector. PTI BKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)