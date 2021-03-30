New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) National Engineering Industries (NEI), part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its 2,800 employees and their immediate family members.

In the current phase of vaccination drive, people above 45 years of age with specified health conditions are being vaccinated.

The Jaipur-based company, which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of bearings, encourages its employees to undertake the vaccine shots as soon as they are available as per their eligibility, NEI said in a statement.

"Our employees have been our strength and we would want to thank them for their unwavering support during tough times like the recent pandemic. Therefore, it is our duty to protect them and their families by taking necessary steps towards their wellness," NEI President and CEO Rohit Saboo said.

NEI has five manufacturing plants and several sales offices across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)