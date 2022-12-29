New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) SJVN on Thursday said Nepal has expressed satisfaction over the progress being made in the hydro energy projects in the neighbouring country undertaken by it.

In a statement, SJVN said its CMD Nand Lal Sharma met the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Nepal Bishnu Prasad Paudel in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

"Deputy PM Bishnu Prasad Paudel expressed satisfaction at the progress of (SJVN) projects and assured all support from the government of Nepal for expeditious execution of the projects. Matters related to the development of hydropower in Nepal were also deliberated in the meeting," the statement.

SJVN said its CMD is on an official visit to Nepal to review the execution of 900 MW Arun-3, 669 MW Lower Arun & 490 MW Arun-4 hydro projects.

The CMD also briefed the Deputy Prime Minister about the measures taken by his company to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic on the construction activities of the Arun-3 Project. The timely completion of the project will be an important milestone in hydropower cooperation between the two nations.

Later, Sharma held a meeting with Sushil Bhatta, Chief Executive Officer, the Investment Board of Nepal, and discussed the allocation of more hydro projects in Nepal to SJVN.

"The company is developing hydro projects of 2059 MW in Nepal. These projects will bring in investment, infrastructure & community development, improved education and health care facilities, multiple direct & indirect employment opportunities, boost to local businesses and skill development of the local populace," SJVN said.

SJVN is a development partner in Indo-Nepal Hydro Power Development.

