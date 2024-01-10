Bareilly (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Nepotism and caste-based politics of previous dispensations caused an identity crisis among the youngsters of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

He also stressed on the need for collective efforts to position the state as the country's leading economy.

"The identity crisis that was caused due to nepotism, caste-based politics and division during previous regimes has ended. Today, if you visit any state in the country and mention that you hail from Uttar Pradesh, you will witness the joy on the faces of people," Adityanath said.

The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 170 development projects worth Rs 3,405 crore at the Bareilly Club Yatra Ground as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the most progressive state in the country."

Stressing on the need for collective efforts, Adityanath added, "The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our mission. Under this, our government is providing governance schemes to all citizens of the state without discrimination."

He emphasised that every citizen feels secure and eligible individuals are reaping the benefits of public welfare schemes without discrimination under Modi's leadership. Significant development initiatives are being implemented on the ground, positioning India as a global leader.

During previous regimes, individuals hesitated to mention Ayodhya. The present situation, however, reflects a significant transformation, he claimed.

"The struggle of 500 years has come to an end. Today, the entire world is eager to visit Ayodhya. The infrastructure has seen remarkable improvement," he said.

The chief minister claimed that in the "new Uttar Pradesh" of New India, devotees of Lord Ram can experience the sacred sights of 'Treta Yug (era of Lord Ram)' in Ayodhya.

Adityanath also claimed that curfews were imposed for months in various districts of the state before 2017 but that situation has changed.

"We have changed 'curfew' to Kanwar Yatra. Kanwar Yatra takes place in a grand manner in the entire state. Now, curfew is imposed in the homes of those who once enforced it," he said.

Earlier dispensations supported troublemakers who posed a threat to women but the state's police today are a threat to those elements, Adityanath claimed.

