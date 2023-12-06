Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Newly-appointed Central Railway general manager, Ram Karan Yadav, on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of Mumbai suburban network, officers said.

Yadav travelled in a second-class coach between Thane and Dadar stations and interacted with passengers without disclosing his identity.

A railway spokesperson told PTI that Yadav first travelled to Thane station from CSMT on a motorman cab of a Kasara-bound fast local at around 8.30 am.

Yadav, a 1986 batch Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, took over as the new General Manager of Central Railway on Friday, as per a release issued by the Central Railway.

The GM inspected cleanliness at Thane station along with other facilities and crowd management. He interacted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

After alighting at Dadar station, the general manager reviewed security arrangements, help desk, and other arrangements in view of the huge rush of followers of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of “Mahaparinirvan Din” on December 6.

