Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and the National Highway 707 remained blocked at the Lohrah area in the Sirmaur district due to landslides, with the local weather office warning low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of nine districts.

The hill state has been pounded by heavy rains that triggered multiple landslides and flash floods, and has suffered a loss of Rs 1,220 crore since June 20.

As many as 170 roads, including the National Highway 707, are still closed. The highway has been closed for over 30 hours, and it is yet to be restored for vehicular traffic as debris from the mountain was obstructing the road-clearing work, sources said.

The local meteorological office on Thursday warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of nine districts and issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of the state on Monday and Wednesday.

Of all the roads closed due to the natural calamity, 121 were in disaster-hit Mandi, 23 in Kullu and 13 in Sirmaur district.

Sixty-four water supply schemes and 73 power distribution transformers were affected as of Thursday evening, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The death toll since the onset of monsoon has risen to 112, with three more people dying in rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours.

The state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides this monsoon, according to the SEOC.

Nahan received 71.1 mm of rain since Wednesday evening, followed by Dhaulakuan 6 mm, Poanta Sahib 56.4 mm, Pandoh 39 mm, Kothi 39 mm, Dharamshala 38.1 mm, Jatton Barrage 26 mm, Palampur 14.6 mm and Narkanda 14.5 mm.

