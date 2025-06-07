New Delhi , June 7 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised concerns over the delay in compensatory plantation work by the Delhi Development Authority for the Urban Extension Road-II project, officials said.

According to an official communication between the two agencies, NHAI had deposited Rs 55.10 crore with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2021 for the plantation of 64,080 trees. However, the work remains incomplete.

"DDA, in a letter dated August 20, 2024, reported the plantation of 57,280 trees. However, during a joint site inspection, only 24,887 trees were found at the site," a government document said.

The matter was subsequently taken up at the level of the Chief Secretary, as per a letter issued by the Chairman of NHAI on February 25 this year.

NHAI has urged the forest department to complete the balance plantation work and asked DDA to refund the unutilised funds.

The project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore, is envisaged as Delhi's third ring road under the Master Plan Road 2021.

It aims to decongest the existing Inner and Outer Ring Roads by integrating with the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and enhancing connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

