New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has started using steel slag in road construction on a trial basis in line with the government's 'Waste to Wealth' mission.

NHAI in a statement said this initiative will help to address the challenge of shortage of material used in the development of National Highways and could replace natural aggregates, such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone, with the waste material from the steel industry.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

According to the statement, the authority permitted Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to construct one km long trial patch in the Raigarh district for PQC of the Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai, where 100 per cent natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates.

The results from the trial have been encouraging, it said.

Also Read | Adani Transmission Ltd Certified As Single-Use Plastic-Free Company.

The statement noted that the use of such material in road construction will make construction more economical and promote the circular economy and resource efficiency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)