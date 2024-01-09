Kotdwar, Jan 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police has arrested four members of a gang including its Nigerian leader from Faridabad for running a fake matrimonial site and duping people of lakhs of rupees.

According to information received from Pauri SSP office, the Nigerian named Chinonso Royakato (36), who led the gang, and its members Mamata (34), Usha Shrivastava (37) and Mohammad Tahir (26) were arrested from Faridabad, Pauri SSP office said in a press release.

All of them except Tahir are residents of Govindpuri, Delhi. Tahir is from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

The fake matrimonial site used to dupe subscribers of lakhs of rupees in the name of converting foreign currency into Indian currency.

Kotdwar-resident Raghuvir Singh Negi was also a victim of the racket and it was on the basis of a complaint lodged by him that police began its investigations.

