New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the seat of India's 'Green Revolution', has secured the top position in the agriculture and allied category in the NIRF Rankings 2023.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), under the Union Ministry of Education, announced the India Rankings 2023 of higher education institutions in the national capital on June 5.

Earlier, there were four categories and seven subject domains. Agriculture and the allied sector have been added as subject domain for the first time.

"IARI ranked 1st in agriculture and allied sector category of NIRF rankings for 2023," IARI said in a statement.

IARI, located in the Pusa campus in the national capital, has started undergraduate programmes in four disciplines -- agriculture, community science, B Tech (Engineering) and B Tech (Biotechnology).

Aligning with New Education Policy 2020, the institute plans afoot to initiate several diploma and certificate courses to lay emphasis on vocational education, it added.

