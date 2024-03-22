Hamirpur (HP), Mar 22 (PTI) An employee of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur who was caught in possession of heroin during a surprise police check was dismissed from service, officials of the institute said on Friday.

Vishal Raj, working at NIT, Hamirpur as a lab attendant, was among three persons who were arrested on Monday by Hamirpur Police during a surprise check. Police recovered 10.67 grams of heroin from their possession.

Those arrested under the NDPS Act included Rajneesh Kumar from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab and Sunil Kumar from Hamirpur.

The NIT management said Vishal Raj was an "outsourced" employee hired with the help of another company.

The NIT initiated action after receiving an inquiry committee report on the matter, NIT, Hamirpur registrar Archana Nanoti said. The institute has also issued guidelines to the "outsourced company" to terminate the employee from its services, the official said.

Instructions have been issued to the company to get character certificate and police verification done for all "outsourced" personnel working at NIT and submit a report within 15 days.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Padam Chand said police were investigating the matter thoroughly.

