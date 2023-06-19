New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Government-supported National Internet Exchange of India plans to add 75 new internet exchanges this year, which will cover tier-2 and 3-level towns and cities, a top official of the organisation said on Monday.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) CEO Anil Kumar Jain on the sidelines of the 20th Foundation Day of the organisation said that the internet exchanges closer to the users in smaller towns will help in improving internet speed, save bandwidth and boost the digital economy in and around where the exchanges will be set up.

"In the last 20 years, NIXI has set up 77 exchanges and this year alone, we plan to add another 75 new exchanges in tier 2 and 3 towns and cities," Jain said.

NIXI also handles the registration of website names ending with ".in", technically called country code top-level domain (ccTLD), and ".bharat" in Hindi script.

Jain said that ".in" is already among the top 100 ccTLD and the target has been given to NIXI to make it number 1 ccTLD because India has the largest population in the world.

He said that NIXI will focus on the safe and trusted use of ".in" websites.

"Government has given a slogan of open, safe and trusted and accountable internet. NIXI will ensure that people in India should be benefitted when it comes to the use of technology," Jain noted.

NIXI is the first registrar of websites in the world that has come up with e-KYC norms for people looking to register ".in" websites.

Jain said that e-KYC norms are being well received across the world and despite the new norms NIXI has registered about 21 per cent growth in registration of ".in" ccTLD last year.

"We hope that several new versions of the eKYC will be introduced by NIXI to ensure that each and every domain user has the right address to make the internet safe and secure in this country," he said.

Jain countered arguments that the NIXI move hinders anonymity on the internet and poses a veiled threat to freedom of speech and expression.

"When somebody is using a particular service, they are free to use. They come under scrutiny when there is a possibility of it deviating from the law or having an adverse impact on society. We are not doing any policing. Those who may be impacted by e-KYC are less than 0.1 per cent. We have to protect the whole country," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, IT and Electronics Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that NIXI has been instrumental in building India into a repository of India's internet ecosystem prowess.

"Evolving from the initial mandate of building internet exchange points to keep India's data in India, NIXI has since evolved in building the digital identity of the nation by spreading the adoption of the ".in" domain and spreading the IPv4 and IPv6 address usage," Sharma said.

He said that with the help of digital transformation, the government has been able to save public money to the tune of around Rs 22 lakh crore.

Sharma said the increase in the adoption of digital transformation has led to challenges around cyber security.

"The Data Centre vertical helps in rounding up the ecosystem by housing data in a safe, secure, unhindered and cyber-resilient structure. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision, Digital India is being ably supported by the NIXI," he said.

