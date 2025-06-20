Noida, Jun 20 (PTI) Noida International Airport on Friday said it has partnered with Anlon Technology Solutions to deploy India's first indigenously built runway rubber removal machine (RRM).

The Cleanjet RRM is a domestically manufactured solution for critical airport operations. Built on a robust Eicher Pro 6028 chassis, this innovative machine is designed to ensure the highest standards of runway safety and efficiency at Noida International Airport, according to a statement.

The machine efficiently removes rubber deposits, paint markings, and oil spills from runways, taxiways, and aprons. It uses ultra-high-pressure water jets, making the entire process 100 per cent chemical-free. This ensures a safe and skid-free surface for aircraft operations without harming the environment or airport pavement, it added.

Constructed on the Eicher Pro 6028 platform, this machine is powered by a Bharat Stage-VI-compliant diesel engine, ensuring robust performance. An auxiliary CAT C9.3B engine and a powerful Hammelmann high-pressure pump deliver precise and damage-free cleaning.

Designed for rapid and effective cleaning, the Cleanjet RRM can clear 800 to 1,100 square metres per hour. With large 8,000-litre tanks for fresh water and debris, it can operate continuously for over 4 hours, minimising downtime during critical maintenance windows, Noida International Airport said.

An intelligent built-in suction system collects all wastewater, rubber particles, paint flakes, and oil spills directly at the nozzle. This leaves the runway surface dry and ready for immediate use, eliminating the need for additional cleanup, it added.

Multiple cameras and a 12-inch display provide real-time monitoring and record operational footage for up to a month, enhancing safety and accountability.

The machine is designed for quick response and capable of vacating the runway swiftly in emergencies without needing to dismantle components. Its user-friendly, modular design allows the cleaning head to be easily raised, lowered, or detached for simplified transport and storage, the statement said.

This partnership underscores Noida International Airport's commitment to adopting cutting-edge, sustainable technologies to enhance operational excellence and safety.

