Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district has filed a case against a tuition teacher for allegedly kidnapping her minor daughter by luring her, police said on Sunday.

Inspector-in-charge of Knowledge Park police station, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, said the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday night, stating that her 15-year-old daughter had been missing from home since July 8.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that a youth named Priyanshu, who used to come home to teach her daughter, had lured her and taken her away.

Singh said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

