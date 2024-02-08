New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) TVS Motor Company group firm Norton Motorcycles on Thursday announced the appointment of Brian Gillen as Chief Technology Officer.

Gillen will drive innovations and develop disruptive technologies to expand its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

He had earlier worked with Magneti Marelli and MV Agusta, where he had a stint of over 15 years and last held the position of R&D Director, it added.

"Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

"I am confident that his joining the team will further strengthen our commitment to technological innovation and engineering excellence, and this will soon reflect in the world-class product range that we are developing," Norton Motorcycles CEO Robert Hentschel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)