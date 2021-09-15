Kohima, Sep 14 (PTI) The Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader, T R Zeliang Tuesday expressed hope that appointment of A K Mishra as the new interlocutor would take the Naga peace talks forward towards its solution.

Interacting with media persons after an official meeting in the state assembly here on Tuesday, Zeliang said the former special director of Intelligence Bureau Akshaya Kumar Mishra had been holding talks with the NSCN (IM) for almost a year after the Naga negotiators had refused to hold parleys with interlocutor and Governor R N Ravi.

Since NSCN(IM) refused to talk to Ravi, the Centre had appointed Mishra as a “broker”. Now being a full-fledged interlocutor, he can take the talks forward, said Zeliang.

Mishra becoming the interlocutor now is a good sign towards resolving the Naga issue, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincere about resolving the Naga political issue and he and Mishra will have to hammer out the difference on certain points like Naga flag and constitution, he said.

“This can be resolved if both sides (govt and NSCN(IM)) are sincere to achieve a solution,” he said.

Asked if the frequent change of interlocutor would prolong the delay in finding a solution to the vexed Naga issue, Zeliang said it should not be so as Mishra has been holding talks with NSCN(IM) for the last one year and he knows all the points and also the contention of the NSCN(IM).

“There should be no problem towards finding the final solution,” he said hoping that Mishra will be able to "break the ice" as he has the confidence and authorisation of the prime minister.

Once the talks resume, it will have the backing of the all party government of the state.

“We have appealed to the 14 tribes of Nagaland to have one apex body so that all the tribes need not write to the prime minister or home minister separately or go to Delhi with the respective tribe's views. One apex body which will represent all the tribes. It can meet the central leaders and also the Naga negotiating groups,” he said.

On the formation of the Nagaland United Government (NUG), Zeliang said when BJP national leaders give the green signal to the state BJP to join the united government, the NDPP, NPF and BJP will have a sitting on September 18 to finalise it.

After that the government will write to the speaker to change the nomenclature from People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government to NUG with a copy to the governor to complete the process.

Zeliang iterated that the NPF legislature party has not placed any demand for allocation of portfolio in the government.

“We have joined the government for an early solution to the Naga political issue ... Our intention is towards the solution of the Naga issue and not to share any other advantage in the present dispensation.

“We wish that the Naga political issue is resolved before Christmas,” he added.

