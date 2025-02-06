New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday inaugurated NSDC International Academy which will provide skill development and training programmes.

Located in Greater Noida, it will serve as a centre of excellence, offering specialised training programmes aligned with the skill demands of countries like Germany, Japan, and Israel, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

"We must recognise that young India is breaking barriers, moving beyond traditional career paths, and looking at new opportunities," Chaudhary, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said.

"The NSDC International Academy is a testament to this shift-equipping our youth with the skills, confidence, and global exposure they need to succeed," the minister said.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

"With our skilling budget increasing from Rs 3,300 crore to Rs 6,100 crore, we are strengthening initiatives like this academy, ensuring young Indians get industry-relevant training, language skills, and cultural readiness," he further said.

The academy specialises in internationally recognised language certifications, ensuring that candidates receive globally accepted qualifications. These include OSD and GOETHE certifications for German, JLPT for Japanese, and IELTS for English.

Chaudhary also flagged off the departure of 11 candidates headed to Germany and toured the NSDC International Academy.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of National Skill Development Corporation, said, "The World Economic Forum report says that in the next 25 years, 100 crore people would join the global workforce, with every third and fourth person being Indian. The coming years would ensure that India plays a dominant role in the global economy and contributes significantly to the dollar economy".

With a target of training over 1,000 candidates annually, the NSDC International Academy is committed to addressing the demands of both local and international job markets, Tiwari added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)