Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Skill development agency NSDC on Thursday announced the inauguration of a skill centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

The centre, which has been opened as part of an agreement between NSDC International (NSDCI) and AIIMS, will upskill nursing candidates to make them job-ready in the global market.

This partnership between the two institutions is aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of Indian nursing candidates, an NSDC statement said.

A batch of 49 nursing candidates will be selected to undergo a comprehensive training and upskilling curriculum, curated by NSDC International in conjunction with AIIMS Bathinda.

"The training at the skill centre encompasses preparation for the Occupational English Test (OET) and the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE), strategically positioning these candidates to seize healthcare prospects in countries, including the UK and other promising international markets," the statement said.

NSDC, a nodal skill development agency working under the Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, aims to catalyse the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India, it said.

NSDC International is a 100 per cent subsidiary company of National Skill Development Corporation.

"With a resolute emphasis on providing cutting-edge training and elevating competencies, the centre assumes a pivotal role in preparing Indian nursing candidates for international opportunities within the healthcare domain.

"This collaborative endeavour seamlessly aligns with our mission to cultivate a highly skilled workforce that not only excels in their respective disciplines, but also remains globally competitive," the statement said.

In April 2023, NSDC International signed an agreement with AIIMS Bathinda to create employment opportunities for Indian youth in the healthcare and allied sectors overseas.

The agreement aims to organise various knowledge sessions, research and development initiatives, and technical training programmes to help aspirants in the healthcare and allied sectors to meet the global job market demand.

Since inception, NSDC has trained over three crore people in different sectors through its collaboration with training partners pan-India, it said.

NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others.

