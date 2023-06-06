New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Leading bourses NSE and BSE will remove the securities of NDTV, an Adani group company, from the short-term ASM framework from Wednesday.

Last month, both exchanges put the securities of NDTV under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) security moving out of the short-term ASM framework effective June 7, according to two separate circulars available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Shares of NDTV fell nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 236.45 apiece on the BSE.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about USD 145 billion in the conglomerate's market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy.

