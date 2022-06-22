New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Anuradha Rao, a public interest director at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), attended 62 committee meetings during the financial year 2021-22, translating into at least one meeting a week.

The exchange has a handful of committees, including for audit, corporate social responsibility (CSR), risk management, stakeholders relationship and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

According to NSE's annual report report for 2021-22, Rao, a former MD and CEO of SBI Mutual Funds, attended 62 committee meetings and all the nine board meetings of the exchange.

By attending these meetings, she earned a fee of Rs 55.5 lakh, which included Rs 46.5 lakh from committee meetings and the remaining Rs 9 lakh from board meetings.

Rao attended all the nine meetings of the audit committee and 13 meetings of the NRC.

The other public interest directors -- Mona Bhide, K Narasimha Murthy, Girish Chandra Chaturvedi and S Sudarshan attended more than 40 committee meetings each during the year under review.

Bhide attended 49 committee meetings, followed by Murthy (45), Chaturvedi (42) and Sudarshan (41). Besides, all of them attended the nine board meetings.

NSE pays only sitting fees to its non-executive directors as prescribed under SECC Regulations. The sitting fee paid to the non-executive directors for attending the board meetings is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 for committee meetings.

