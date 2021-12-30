New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL), a joint venture of NTPC & SAIL, has paid the second interim dividend of Rs 45 crore for 2021-22 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share, a company statement said.

On Wednesday, NSPCL CEO Debasish Chattopadhyay presented a cheque to the Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Gurdeep Singh.

The interim dividend is also being paid to other joint venture partner SAIL on its 50 per cent shareholding in NSPCL.

The total interim dividend paid to NSPCL's promoters for FY22 is Rs 150 crore. The company has paid a total dividend of Rs 1,540 crore since inception, the statement said.

