New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said that its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar will become commercially operational once the Unit-3 of 660 MW under Stage-I begins commercial supply on July 1.

The four units of 660 MW under Stage-I and Stage-II of the project are already commissioned.

Unit-1 and Unit-2 of 660 MW each of the project were commissioned in November 2021 and July 2023, respectively.

Unit-4 and Unit-5 of 660 MW each under Stage-II were commissioned in November 2014 and February 2016, respectively.

According to a regulatory filing, Unit-3 (660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3x660 MW) is to be declared commercially operational with effect from July 1, 2025.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and on group basis will become 60,978 MW and 82,080 MW, respectively.

The Barh project has total approved capacity of 3,300MW (660X5) with three units of 660 MW each in Stage-I and two units of 660 MW each in Stage-II.

