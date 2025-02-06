Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Women's wellness and hygiene brand Nua on Thursday said it has raised Rs 35 crore in a pre-series C round led by Mirabilis Investment Trust.

The round also saw participation from investors, including Samir Singh, EVP - Asia, Colgate Palmolive and Former Chair of Unilever SE Asia, Shuchi Kothari, Head of DSP Family Office and SRF, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised will be strategically deployed towards retail expansion and new product introductions across key channels such as marketplaces, quick commerce and offline retail.

*** EaseMyTrip, Sabah Tourism Board ink pact to boost visibility among Indian travellers * Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Thursday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to attract Indian travellers to visit the state.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will create a dedicated Sabah page under its Malaysia microsite, providing comprehensive travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel information for prospective travellers, the company said in a statement.

*** BITS Pilani Dubai Campus establishes Ankitt Gaur Centre of Excellence in Blockchain, AI research * BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) on Thursday announced the establishment of the Ankitt Gaur Centre of Excellence in Blockchain and AI Research.

The Ankitt Gaur Centre of Excellence aims to become a leading hub for research, innovation, and incubation in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Web3 technologies, BPDC said in a statement.

"Ankitt Gaur's visionary support will significantly advance research and innovation in emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, and Web3. His generosity not only fuels technological advancements but also empowers students and researchers to become global leaders in these transformative fields," BITS Pilani Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.

