New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Friday reported a decline of about 57 per cent in its consolidated profit to Rs 7.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 17.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

Revenue from operations of Nykaa increased by 31.4 per cent to Rs 973.32 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 740.52 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, its consolidated profit declined by 33 per cent to Rs 41.28 crore, from Rs 61.64 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

However, the annual revenue from operations increased by 54.61 per cent to Rs 3,773.93 crore, compared to Rs 2,452.65 crore in 2020-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)