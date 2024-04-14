Balasore (Odisha) Apr 14 (PTI) Five people were injured in a clash between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

Tension prevailed in Remuna area as the clash took place at the nearby Ganipur village, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ten Fascinating and Lesser-Known Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on His 133rd Birth Anniversary.

A police vehicle was also damaged in the violence.

Following the incident, heavy deployment of police forces has been made in and around 10 km from Remuna area, he said.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath and IG Eastern Range Deepak Kumar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)