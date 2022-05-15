Sambalpur, May 15 (PTI) Odisha's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ambitious Gangadhar Meher lift irrigation project in Bargarh district.

The project at the zero point of the Hirakud Dam will provide irrigation facilities to around 31,350 hectares of land in Bargarh.

"The work is going on at full pace. The project is on the top priority list of the government.

"We're hopeful that the work will complete within the next one year," Mohapatra told reporters here.

Ananda Chandra Sahu, the chief engineer of the upper Mahanadi basin, said the work was being carried out in two phases.

"Around 62 per cent work of phase I of the project, which will irrigate 2,650 hectares of land in 129 villages in four blocks in Bargarh and two in Subarnapur, has already been completed," the official said.

A major portion of pipeline-laying activities of phase I has been completed.

The work on the pump house and intake well for the project is underway, he said.

The authorities have set a target to complete phase I by the next March, the official said.

Sahu said the tender process for phase II was completed.

Around 5,750 hectares of land in 12 villages of Bargarh and Barpali blocks will be provided irrigation facilities under phase II.

The work will begin after getting approval from the cabinet.

Sahu said Rs 1,680 crore would be spent on the mega lift irrigation project.

