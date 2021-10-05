Phulbani, Oct 5 (PTI) A police inspector was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting some inebriated people in Odisha's Kandhamal district two days ago, a senior officer said.

Ramakanta Patra, the inspector of the Khajuripada police station, has been placed under suspension by Director General of Police Abhay on the charges of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty, he said.

On Sunday evening, Patra allegedly misbehaved and assaulted some people who were in a drunken state at the local market at Khajuripada, Superintendent of Police, Kandhamal, Vinit Agrawal, explained.

The incident led to protests by locals who blocked a national highway at Khajuripada seeking action against the officer.

