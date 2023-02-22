Jajpur (Odisha). Feb 22 (PTI) A sub inspector of Odisha police has written to the Jajpur SP alleging constant torture by his senior and offering to resign from his job, police officials said.

SI Radhanath Das posted at Dharmasala police station in Odisha's Jajpur district dashed off the letter to Jajpur superintendent of police Vineet Agarwal on Tuesday.

Das alleged that the inspector-in-charge of the police station Rakesh Tripathy was harassing him mentally and threatening to put him in trouble during his tenure at the police station.

He alleged that the IIC has been ignoring investigation into a number of important cases, including POCSO and rape cases. Instead of probing the cases himself, he was allegedly forcing the SI to handle such sensitive cases.

Das wrote, “I have an ailing mother at home and she is in the last stage of her life. However, I have been deprived of leave to visit her. I'm mentally depressed as I'm not able to pay a visit to my mother”.

Claimimg that the IIC has been deliberately harassing and torturing him mentally and threatening him to put in trouble, the SI sought the SP's permission to resign from his job.

A top district police official said “We will conduct an inquiry into the allegations and if found true suitable action will be taken.”

When contacted, Tripathy said he will not comment as the case is pending with a higher officer. “I have not tortured any staff,” he added.

