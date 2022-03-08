Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) organisers and Sahitya Kala Mandir of Nepal will jointly host an international literary event in Kathmandu this year.

The collaboration will strengthen India-Nepal relations, a release has said.

Also Read | Android 12L OS Coming to Samsung, Lenovo & Microsoft Devices Later This Year.

KLF Bhubaneswar, and Sahitya Kala Mandir will host the event for the first time, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.

A meeting was recently held between members of the two organisations. The event is still in the planning phase and date and other details are yet to be decided.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Hail, Thunderstorm Expected Over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and MP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)