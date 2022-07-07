Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) The first bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government had given instructions to all higher officials and the heads of departments to comply with court orders promptly or to prefer appeals well in time, to avoid contempt proceedings.

A GO dated July 6, issued by State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, was produced before the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala, today.

About two days ago, while dealing with another case, the bench had indicted the government for not implementing its orders. The non-implementation ultimately resulted in initiating contempt proceedings and the court passing strictures or imposing costs, the bench had bemoaned.

The GO instructed the Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of all the departments, district Collectors and the heads of the departments to promptly implement the orders of the courts wherever possible and if it could not be complied with, to prefer appeals without loss of time. And the bench recorded its appreciation for issuing the GO. PTI CORR

