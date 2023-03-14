New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Two wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech on Tuesday said it has crossed 2.5 lakh cumulative sales mark in the country.

The company rolled-out its 250,000th unit, the Praise Pro model from its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan to mark the achievement.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely From March 14, Says Met Department.

Okinawa commenced its operations in 2015 and introduced its first model Ridge in 2017.

"The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers," Okinawa Autotech MD & Founder Jeetender Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Reliance Health Infinity Policy Offers India's First Credit Score-Based Discount on Premium.

With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, the company aims to achieve the 10 lakh sales milestone by 2025, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)