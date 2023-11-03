New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Old Bridge MF has filed a draft offer document with markets regulator Sebi in the focused equity fund category, making a foray into the mutual fund space.

The company will launch the new scheme after receiving an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Going by the draft offer documents filed with Sebi on Thursday, Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of up to 30 companies.

This came after Old Bridge Capital Management received the final approval from Sebi in September to commence its mutual fund business.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Last month, Zerodha Fund House, a joint venture between Zerodha Broking Ltd and smallcase Technologies, announced the launch of its maiden funds -- Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund.

The new fund offering (NFO) is open from October 20 to November 3.

In August, Helios Capital Asset Management (India) made its entry into the mutual fund space and filed scheme information document (SID) with the markets regulator.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)