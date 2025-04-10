Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Thursday said it will provide women drivers with 2,500 specially-designed pink auto rickshaws on lower prices pan-India in a phased manner.

The scheme, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, was rolled out on Wednesday in the national capital, benefitting 500 women drivers. These drivers will also get 1 per cent subsidy on interest on vehicle financing from a leading state-run lender, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company said it has collaborated with Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation Nari Shakti.

"Our partnership with Naari Shakti is more than just a CSR initiative. It's a step toward social transformation. By enabling women to take the driver's seat, literally and metaphorically, we're not just offering them a vehicle, we're offering a path to independence, dignity, and opportunity," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In the coming months, the scheme will be implemented in Bangalore, north Karnataka and Chennai, the company said, adding it will support all selected women by providing them with training in driving and financial literacy to ensure sustainable livelihood and safe operations.

"This initiative aligns with our mission to uplift and empower women at the grassroots level. Partnering with Omega Seiki Mobility allows us to create real impact, enabling women to earn a livelihood while contributing to a cleaner environment," said Safiena Joseph, President of Naari Shakti Women Welfare Charitable Trust.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)