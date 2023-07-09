New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) AMD India is on an "exciting growth path", a senior executive of its India operations said, praising the engineering talent in the country and affirming the chipmaker's deep commitment to serving the market here.

Acknowledging the "invaluable contributions" of Indian engineers to its chipsets, Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, India Sales, AMD said, "With Xilinx and Pensando, today India teams have an R&D footprint in every product across AMD's diversified portfolio".

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Two Children Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bhangor.

AMD operations in India are central to every major product and design offering, and the company expects that to continue, he added.

India was quick to pick up AI, Sinha said of the new age technology that is quickly transitioning to a tool that can transform businesses fundamentally, and that can drive enormous disruption and increase in requisite investments. The country is also key to developing AMD's data centre business focus.

Also Read | Leqembi, First Alzheimer’s Drug Proven to Slow the Disease’s Progression, Gets Full FDA Approval in US, Medicare Will Now Pay for It.

"AMD is deeply committed to serving the Indian market and is excited about the invaluable contributions of Indian engineers to our chipsets, which serve as the cornerstone of our enterprise," Sinha told PTI.

The chipmaker recognises the importance of its engineering talent as the backbone of the company and is focused on retaining and hiring the right talent for continued growth.

"The growing demand for digital transformation has made data centre businesses a key focus for AMD, and having India as one of our leading markets is a testament to the progress being made. India is the second-largest market in APAC, and we expect over time, as the capacity builds, for India to even challenge bigger markets, as digitization and network proliferation continue," Sinha said.

India is building a "vibrant" semiconductor and displays ecosystem, supported by the government's Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor programme and the 'Make in India, For the World' initiative.

AMD is keen to support the ecosystem in its entirety.

"So, from a design perspective, our philosophy is not to look at India for cost arbitrage. We would like to do end-to-end design in India. We've invested for many years and so at some point to do end-to-end products in India is very much a possibility," Sinha pointed out.

When asked about the shortage of chips, and its impact on the global markets and emerging economies such as India, Sinha said AMD is witnessing a mixed-demand environment. Its execution has been excellent, resulting in first-quarter revenue and earnings that surpassed expectations.

"We worked hard to mitigate supply-chain concerns. Our primary focus lies in the premium gaming and commercial segments of the market, where we identify robust growth opportunities and expect to continue gaining overall client revenue share from these sectors," he said. The pace of digitisation will continue and going to stay for the long run.

"The strong growth cycle seen during the pandemic appears to be returning to normal levels, but digitization is here to stay for the long run, alongside AI and the massive interest around it," said Sinha.

AI is a strategic priority for AMD and its vision is to make AI pervasive from endpoint to Edge to Cloud.

"We are excited to continue to provide the broadest solutions portfolio and collaborate with leading customers in each market. Moreover, with AI and the massive interest around it - AMD expect a surge in demand going ahead," he added.

AMD will encourage Indian companies, which are intending to invest in chip manufacturing in India.

"This is a strategic asset not just for us but could be a key factor for India's semiconductor industry. Having some geographic diversity is helpful, so we will continue to work with our partners to encourage that," said Sinha

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)