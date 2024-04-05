Palghar, Apr 5 (PTI) The police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly pushing a man into a stone quarry and killing him over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Balram Lalchand Yadav, a resident of Nalla Sopara, has been arrested in connection with the death of Brijesh Kamtaprasad Chourasia (41), whose body was found in a stone quarry in January, deputy commissioner of police - Zone III- Virar Jayant Bajbale said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

At the time, Chourasia's sister expressed serious doubt that some unidentified persons had murdered him.

Following a probe, the police zeroed in on Yadav who was seen with Chourasia at the quarry on the day he died, the official said.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

Yadav has claimed that he had borrowed Rs 55,000 from the victim and had returned Rs 22,000. But Chourasia had harassed and tortured him and forced him to sign on a stamp paper stating that he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)