Ludhiana, Jun 29 (PTI) A 38-year-old man died while three others were injured after being hit by a car in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

Prem Shah, a street vendor hailing from Bihar, died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sumit Sood said.

The driver of the car along with another person tried to escape from the spot but locals nabbed them, police said.

Among the injured, two people were on two-wheelers, which were damaged after being hit by the car.

