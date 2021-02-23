New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has opened a residential complex at its funded multi-specialty hospital in Sivasagar district of Assam.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker inaugurated the residential building of the Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital at Rajabari, the company said in a statement.

The residential block, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore, is part of the 300-bed multi-specialty hospital project that ONGC funded as a CSR initiative with a total financial outlay of Rs 313 crore.

"The ground plus six-floor residential complex has 24 fully-furnished quarters, which ensures round-the-clock availabilities of doctors for attending to all kind of emergencies," it said.

To address the healthcare needs of the local people of Sivasagar, ONGC set up the multi-specialty hospital in the region, which was long deprived of quality healthcare facilities.

ONGC board accorded approval for setting up a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital in three phases through the ONGC Foundation.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan has been engaged as a construction management and operating partner.

The first phase with 67 beds was inaugurated by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on March 1, 2019.

In one year, over 33,000 people have already been benefitted from the healthcare facility, out of which 6800 were dialysis patients.

The Phase II of the project is in advanced stage of completion and scheduled to be commissioned by September 2021.

The three new blocks coming up as part of Phase II will add 162 more beds with all allied services.

The ONGC CSR project has already become a lifeline for the local people, who had to earlier travel over 90 km to Dibrugarh to receive even basic medical attention, the statement added.

