New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The online gaming industry on Tuesday signed a voluntary code of ethics to build a safe, trusted, and accountable sector with a focus on user protection, industry body IAMAI said.

The Voluntary Code of Ethics, curated by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), was signed by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, the E-Gaming Federation and the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) at the Indian Gaming Convention 2023.

"...happy to have curated the Voluntary Code of Ethics for Online Gaming Intermediaries, which has been signed by four industry bodies representing the digital gaming sector in India. This is a progressive step towards building a transparent and accountable gaming ecosystem with a focus on consumer protection," IAMAI President Subho Ray said.

The code of ethics will serve as a 'joint declaration of intent' by the signatories to commit to building a safe, trusted, and accountable digital gaming industry with a focus on user protection.

AIGF CEO Roland Landers said that India's online gaming industry has grown phenomenally so far and the next level of growth is highly dependent on a well-defined regulatory framework.

"We are committed to building a responsible and ethical industry which puts a strong focus on educating players about gaming responsibly, implementing self-checks and self-exclusion among other things," Landers said.

