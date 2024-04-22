Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Only the Congress can win all 13 seats in Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections, senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa said on Monday.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

"It is only the Congress that has the potential to win all 13 seats in Punjab," Bajwa said in a statement.

He slammed the ruling AAP, alleging that it has "failed" miserably since assuming power in 2022.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

"It not only reneged from its promises but also remained unsuccessful in streamlining the economy of the state and maintaining the law-and-order situation," alleged Bajwa, the leader of opposition in the assembly.

"AAP did not fulfil its promises made to farmers before and after the assembly elections in 2022. The people of Punjab have already become tired of AAP in just two years and now they have decided to teach it a lesson," he claimed.

Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bajwa said the party has lost the trust of its core voters, including the farmers and the Sikh 'panth (community)'.

"The SAD leadership, including its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal first endorsed the three contentious farm legislations. However, when it faced the farmers' ire in 2020, it snapped ties with the BJP," the Congress leader said.

He also claimed the BJP has been facing a "huge backlash" in Punjab, particularly from the farmers, as it failed to fulfil its promise to give a legal guarantee on minimum support price for all crops.

"Moreover, it resorted to police brutality to suppress the farmers' protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The BJP is an anti-poor and anti-middle-class people's government. It formed policies to make the corporates richer," Bajwa alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)