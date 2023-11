New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead in front of his three colleagues in his car in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Saurabh Kumar worked as an operator at the waste-to-energy plant in Ghazipur, they said.

According to a police officer, Saurabh, Chander Prakash and two other employees of the plant were travelling in a Hyundai Aura car at 6 am.

"Saurabh was driving the car. When they reached near Ghazipur Dairy Farm, two men on a motorcycle waylaid them and pumped a bullet into Saurabh's head leaving him dead on the spot," the officer said.

Saurabh's office colleagues tried to catch the attackers but they fled away, police said.

Police have suspected personal enmity is the reason behind the murder. They have also questioned Chander and other two occupants of the car.

Police sources said Saurabh got married a few months ago, and lived in a rented accommodation with his wife in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar.

He had pursued a polytechnic course from a college in Meerut and was working at the plant for a few years. PTI ALK

