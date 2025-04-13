New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Sunday reported a 38.3 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 42.07 crore for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 68.19 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulator filing from Orient Cement Ltd (OCL).

Its revenue from operations was down 7.07 per cent to Rs 825.18 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 888.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

OCL's total expenses were down 2.61 per cent to Rs 764.96 crore in the March quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, was down 7 per cent in the March quarter at Rs 832.84 crore.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, OCL reported a decline of 47.8 per cent in profit to Rs 91.24 crore from Rs 174.85 crore a year earlier.

Its total income was down 14.7 per cent to Rs 2,728.69 crore for the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was Rs 3,200.60 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OCL said that its board in a meeting on Sunday recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025.

On October 22, 2024, Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements had entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter group and certain other shareholders to acquire 46.80 per cent of the shareholding of the company.

"The acquirer received the approval from the Competition Commission of India(CCI) on March 4, 2025," OCL said.

As of date, the promoter group continues to be the existing shareholders, pending consummation of the underlying transaction and the completion of the open offer, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)