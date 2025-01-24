New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Orient Green Power Company on Friday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 22.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 20.64 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Its revenue from operations during the latest third quarter was Rs 34.50 crore from Rs 38.18 crore a year ago.

The company increased its expenses to Rs 62.77 crore during the reporting period from Rs 60.76 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a separate statement, the company's MD and CEO T Shivaraman said, "The current quarter is moderate in terms of a generation witnessing a marginal increase in operating revenues. The EBITDA comparatives for the quarters include notional forex restatement loss of Rs 2 crore, adjusting it the QoQ EBITDA remain same".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)